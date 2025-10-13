Derbyshire rapist among two men charged with murder of former Lostprophets frontman and convicted paedophile Ian Watkins

By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 13th Oct 2025, 17:12 BST
A Derbyshire man has appeared in court today following a murder of Ian Watkins in prison.

Two HMP Wakefield prisoners Rashid Gedel, 25, and Samuel Dodsworth, 43, have been charged with murder after the death of Ian Watkins.

Watkins, 48, a former Lostprophets frontman and convicted paedophile was pronounced dead after being seriously assaulted at HMP Wakefield on Saturday morning (October 11).

Samuel Dodsworth, formerly of Grange Street in Derby, was one of the men charged with Watkins' murder who appeared at Leeds Magistrates’ Court on today (October 13).

Two HMP Wakefield prisoners Rashid Gedel (left) and Samuel Dodsworth, from Derby (right) have been charged with murder.placeholder image
Dodsworth is currently serving a 24 years sentence in prison after he pleaded guilty to charges of kidnap, false imprisonment and five counts of rape.

This comes after he targeted a 52-year-old woman walking down Grayling Street in Derby, dragged her off the street and raped her five times inside a nearby property.

He and Gedel appeared separately at the court, both only speaking to confirm their names and dates of birth during the brief hearings.

