Derbyshire rapist among two men charged with murder of former Lostprophets frontman and convicted paedophile Ian Watkins
Two HMP Wakefield prisoners Rashid Gedel, 25, and Samuel Dodsworth, 43, have been charged with murder after the death of Ian Watkins.
Watkins, 48, a former Lostprophets frontman and convicted paedophile was pronounced dead after being seriously assaulted at HMP Wakefield on Saturday morning (October 11).
Samuel Dodsworth, formerly of Grange Street in Derby, was one of the men charged with Watkins' murder who appeared at Leeds Magistrates’ Court on today (October 13).
Dodsworth is currently serving a 24 years sentence in prison after he pleaded guilty to charges of kidnap, false imprisonment and five counts of rape.
This comes after he targeted a 52-year-old woman walking down Grayling Street in Derby, dragged her off the street and raped her five times inside a nearby property.
He and Gedel appeared separately at the court, both only speaking to confirm their names and dates of birth during the brief hearings.