Derbyshire rapist, 27, jailed for 12 years after forcing victim to relive ordeal in court
A 27-year-old man has been jailed after being found guilty of the violent rape of a woman.
Matthew Brown raped the woman, whose identity is protected by law, at a house in Derbyshire earlier this year.
Brown, of Shirley Common, Shirley, near Ashbourne, denied raping and assaulting the woman forcing her to give evidence at a trial at Derby Crown Court.
After hearing horrific details of the acts Brown committed the jury found him guilty of rape and sexual assault. He had previously pleaded guilty to one count of ABH.
Most Popular
Following the trial Brown was remanded to prison and appeared at court in Derby to be sentenced.
The judge handed him 12 years in prison, with a four-year extended licence period. He was also given a lifetime restraining order and must sign the Sex Offenders Register for life.
DC Brett Turner, who led the investigation, said: “Matthew Brown is a hugely dangerous individual who is thankfully now in a place where the public are safe from him.
“The survivor of this incident has shown immense courage throughout the investigation and subsequent court case where she gave evidence that was crucial in ensuring that Brown was brought to justice.
“I hope that seeing Brown behind bars brings this particular chapter to a close for the survivor and help her continue to move on from his actions.”