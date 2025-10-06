A property in Derbyshire was hit with a closure order by police amid continued anti-social behaviour and drug-related offences – bringing “much-needed relief” to neighbouring residents.

Officers from the Amber Valley Safer Neighbourhood Team have successfully obtained a three-month closure order for a property in Somercotes, following repeated reports of anti-social behaviour and drug use linked to the address.

The order was granted at Southern Derby Magistrates court under the Anti-Social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act 2014, and prohibits anyone from entering the property for the duration of the order. Breaching the order is a criminal offence and could result in arrest and prosecution.

This action comes after months of partnership work between the Amber Valley SNT, local residents and Guinness Housing. The property had become a source of significant concern, with ongoing issues impacting the safety and wellbeing of the wider community.

PC Gamblen, from the Amber Valley Safer Neighbourhood Team, said: “We understand the distress that anti-social behaviour and drug-related activity can cause to residents. This closure order sends a clear message that such behaviour will not be tolerated, and we will take firm action to protect our communities.

“Hopefully, this order will bring much-needed relief and allow the street to return to the calm and safety residents deserve. Investigations like this are never easy, but they’re essential in protecting the public and restoring confidence.”