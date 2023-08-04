New national data show the strong progress Derbyshire has made in fighting against ‘major’ crimes in the last 12 months.

The latest Crime Survey for England and Wales (CSEW), which covers the 12 months up to the end of March 2023, has put Derbyshire in a positive light, with the force outperforming the national average in several key areas including knife crime.

For all crime, excluding fraud, Derbyshire recorded 81.1 offences per 1,000 population in the 12 months up to March 2023. This is lower than the England and Wales average of 93.6 offences and the East Midlands average of 86 offences.

For violence, the figure was 34 – lower than the national average of 35.4. In the same time 3.3 Sexual Offences were recorded per 1,000 population, same number as across England and Wales on average. 20.6 and theft offences were recorded by a thousand of residents – much lowe than a nationa; average of 28.9.

The data shows police-recorded domestic abuse offences in Derbyshire increased by 8% during the period compared to an England and Wales average of 14%. The increase is viewed positively by Derbyshire Police who believe this indicates ‘increased confidence in victims to report offences’ to the police.

The data goes on to show recorded knife crime fell by 12% across Derbyshire in the year up to March 2023, against a national average of 7%.

CSEW data also show that police recorded theft in Derbyshire fell by 11% during the same time while Neighbourhood Crime, including robberies, residential burglaries, vehicle theft and theft from persons fell by 15%. Antisocial behaviour incidents fell by 11% .

Police and Crime Commissioner Angelique Foster said: "These figures prove that my work with Derbyshire Constabulary, targeted investments and a clear focus on the public's key priorities included in my Police and Crime Plan are making a positive and sustained difference to public safety.