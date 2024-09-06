Derbyshire Police welcome sentence as teacher jailed after forming sexual relationship with pupil

Derbyshire Police have welcomed the jail sentence handed out to a teacher who started a sexual relationship with a pupil – who approached him while suffering exam stress.

Bradley Amphlett first kissed the girl in a classroom at the school, before later in the relationship, booking a hotel room in Nottingham where the pair had sex.

The relationship began when the pupil went to Amphlett for support after suffering exam stress. He kissed her a number of times during the course of a week and the pair exchanged a number of messages once she had left the school.

The relationship then progressed with the pair spending the night in a hotel.

Amphlett was handed a jail sentence of three years and eight months.

The matter came to light when the girl told a friend and it was reported to police and the school.

Amphlett, 27, of Cordy Lane, Brinsley, was arrested and subsequently charged with engaging in sexual activity with a child, engaging in sexual communication with a child and meeting a child following grooming.

He admitted the offences and appeared at Nottingham Crown Court for sentence on September 3, where he was jailed for three years and eight months. He was also handed a Sexual Harm Prevention Order and must sign the sex offenders register.

Detective Constable Trevor Allt, who led the investigation, said: “As a teacher Amphlett was in a position of trust and he abused that by taking advantage of this young girl who simply went to him for support with exam stress.

“He was well aware of her age and the inappropriate nature of this relationship but carried on regardless and his behaviour and actions will continue to impact on her for some time to come.

“I’d like to praise her for her bravery and courage in supporting the investigation and throughout the court process. I’m pleased he is now in prison for these crimes.”