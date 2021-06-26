Nine of the 19 new special constables who have completed their training.

Although family and friends were unable to celebrate with them in person, they were able to remotely see their loved ones being sworn in, while sitting in the comfort and safety of their homes.

The students were welcomed and attested in front of Justice of the Peace Peter Leatherland, Assistant Chief Constable Michelle Shooter, Special Chief Inspector Arron Kirkham, Police and Crime Commissioner Angelique Foster, Citizen in Policing Manager Neil Carter and two of their trainers, Constables Jane Clemson-Blythe and Simon Wolverson.

Core trainer Constable Sarah Spencer said: “It has been my absolute honour and privilege to work with my new colleagues over the last four months.

"Those that take up the mantle to become special constables are, indeed, rare finds.

"Keen, supportive, enthusiastic and absolutely dedicated to spending their precious free time enhancing this organisation, each in their own unique way.”

Amongst this group are a Derbyshire police call handler, an adult victim caseworker, a cyber security analyst, a health and well-being advisor, IT professionals, managers, some who help support and safeguard young people and children from harm, a town planner and university students.

A spokesperson for Derbyshire police said: “Each individual joined as a special constable for their own reasons, but they all have a common interest by wanting to make a positive proactive change and build lasting relationships within the community.

“They have all dedicated themselves to 18 weeks of training which included officer safety training and first aid.

“Special constables are volunteer police officers. They have the same police powers, uniform and equipment as regular police officers but give their free time on a voluntary basis, organising their busy personal lives, day jobs and other commitments around police duties.

“We'd like to thank them all for choosing to spend their spare time with us, volunteering and giving back to the community.