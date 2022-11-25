Derbyshire police warn of van thefts in the run up to Christmas
Derbyshire police has issued a statement to warn anyone making deliveries that it ‘only takes a few seconds’ to steal a van.
As the festive period is fast approaching, there will be an increase in couriers making deliveries throughout the county. Police have warned this also creates more opportunities for criminals.
Officers urge anyone making deliveries not to leave their keys in their vehicle and to make sure it is locked.
Anyone who notices someone acting suspiciously when out delivering, should report this to Derbyshire Police or by ringing 999 if a crime is happening at the time.
So far, officers have had one report of a robbery, in Wiltshire Road, Chaddesden, on Tuesday November 15 between 3pm and 3.30pm.
Anyone who was in the area at the time, especially those who you have dashcam footage, to contact officers via the following methods quoting incident 22*669466:
You can also anonymously contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.