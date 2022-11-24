The emails, which do come from PayPal, exploit a feature where you can request money from other users.These requests have the option to add a note, which scammers are using to create a message to pressure the recipient into sending money for a random service.

Fraud Protect Officer Tammy Barnes warned: “If you check the details of who these emails have been sent from, it will appear as the official PayPal address as the emails are sent by the system.

“If you’re not expecting a request for payment, we would advise ignoring these emails and if you think the email may be genuine you should always verify the request via a trusted contact method before making payment. This is also a timely reminder to make sure your online accounts are secure by using unique, strong passwords and enabling two-factor authentication ahead of the busy online shopping season.”