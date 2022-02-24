Police warn residents of dangers of cannabis grows after three suspects arrested in Derbyshire

The Killamarsh Safer Neighbourhood Team, with assistance from their Bolsover counterparts, arrested three suspects after discovering a cannabis grow last week.

On Wednesday, February 23, the Killamarsh SNT issued a statement on the incident. A spokesperson said: “Cannabis grows pose a real danger to our communities, with electricity often illegally bypassed, leading to fires where people have been seriously hurt.

“We often see comments about how cannabis grows are not a serious issue but the danger posed by these grows is very real – and poses a huge risk to our communities.

Officers in Derbyshire have uncovered a number of grows in recent weeks- like this one in Newbold.

“We will continue to act on all information that is passed to us and I would urge anyone who is concerned about drug production or dealing in their area to contact us in confidence.”

Officers issued advice on how to spot a potential cannabis grow, with these being the most obvious signs:

• Strong, sickly smells

• Windows constantly covered

• Excessive security

• High levels of condensation

• Lots of visitors - often at unsociable hours

• Lack of snow frost/snow on roofs in times of cold weather

• Bright lights on in the house during the day and night

• Constant buzz of a ventilation system

If you have any information about drug production or dealing in your area, you can contact Derbyshire Police using any of the below methods:

• Facebook– send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

• Twitter– direct message the force contact centre on @DerPolContact

• Website– complete the online contact form

• Phone – call us on 101.