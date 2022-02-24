Police warn residents of dangers of cannabis grows after three suspects arrested in Derbyshire
Officers in Derbyshire have warned of the threat that cannabis grows pose to local communities after taking three suspects into custody.
The Killamarsh Safer Neighbourhood Team, with assistance from their Bolsover counterparts, arrested three suspects after discovering a cannabis grow last week.
On Wednesday, February 23, the Killamarsh SNT issued a statement on the incident. A spokesperson said: “Cannabis grows pose a real danger to our communities, with electricity often illegally bypassed, leading to fires where people have been seriously hurt.
“We often see comments about how cannabis grows are not a serious issue but the danger posed by these grows is very real – and poses a huge risk to our communities.
“We will continue to act on all information that is passed to us and I would urge anyone who is concerned about drug production or dealing in their area to contact us in confidence.”
Officers issued advice on how to spot a potential cannabis grow, with these being the most obvious signs:
• Strong, sickly smells
• Windows constantly covered
• Excessive security
• High levels of condensation
• Lots of visitors - often at unsociable hours
• Lack of snow frost/snow on roofs in times of cold weather
• Bright lights on in the house during the day and night
• Constant buzz of a ventilation system
If you have any information about drug production or dealing in your area, you can contact Derbyshire Police using any of the below methods:
• Facebook– send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
• Twitter– direct message the force contact centre on @DerPolContact
• Website– complete the online contact form
• Phone – call us on 101.
You can also anonymously contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111