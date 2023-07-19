News you can trust since 1855
Derbyshire Police: Wanted people and ongoing investigations including absconded prisoners, sexual assaults and arson

Police are asking for help finding the individuals pictured here and with ongoing investigations into incidents which happened across Chesterfield and Derbyshire.
By Ben McVay
Published 19th Jul 2023, 12:37 BST

Appeals for information include absconded prisoners, sexual and violent assaults, arson and other offences.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Derbyshire Constabulary on 101.

Wanted people and ongoing investigations

1. Derbyshire Police

Wanted people and ongoing investigations Photo: Derbyshire Police

Police hope these images will help them capture the males concerned. Nobody was physically hurt in the incident and nothing was taken. It happened at a house off Wingfield Road, New Tupton, at around 4.15am on May 14.

2. Group of men enter Chesterfield house and threaten occupants

Police hope these images will help them capture the males concerned. Nobody was physically hurt in the incident and nothing was taken. It happened at a house off Wingfield Road, New Tupton, at around 4.15am on May 14. Photo: Derbyshire Police

This man was seen in the area at the time of the assault - at the Aruba nightclub in Chesterfield around 1am on May 7. Police are appealing for help to trace him.

3. Sexual assault at Chesterfield nightclub

This man was seen in the area at the time of the assault - at the Aruba nightclub in Chesterfield around 1am on May 7. Police are appealing for help to trace him. Photo: Derbyshire Police

Police are appealing for anyone with information about a fire in South Normanton to come forward. They were called to the Village Hall in Market Street just after 10.10pm on June 29 following a report that a bench was on fire. The fire then spread to some tarpaulin causing significant damage.

4. Fire at village hall

Police are appealing for anyone with information about a fire in South Normanton to come forward. They were called to the Village Hall in Market Street just after 10.10pm on June 29 following a report that a bench was on fire. The fire then spread to some tarpaulin causing significant damage. Photo: Derbyshire Police

