Derbyshire police 'urgently seek' Ford Focus driver after e scooter collision
Derbyshire detectives are reissuing an appeal for information after a collision between a Ford Focus and an electric scooter in Alvaston.
In an updated appeal, the Derbyshire force released CCTV stills in the hope it may help them trace the e-scooter rider. They also hope that Derbyshire drivers with dashcam may recognise the rider from their own footage.
The police also have concerns for the welfare of the Ford Focus driver and want to trace her urgently
The collision happened at the junction of Boulton Lane and Harvey Road at about 9.30pm on Friday night.
After the incident, the e-scooter rider, thought to be uninjured, then smashed the Focus rear window.
Witnesses said the rider then climbed into the dark blue car, before it was driven off along Boulton Lane in the direction of Bracken’s Lane and Crayford Road..
The are asking the public if anyone know swho the Focus driver is and has anyone seen a vehicle with a shattered window.
In an updated statement police said “Ww are now issuing the CCTV stills in the hope it may help us trace the e-scooter rider through dashcam footage.
“The stills show he was wearing shorts and possibly a rucksack or bag on his back.
“Were you driving in Harvey Road, Shardlow Road or the surrounding area around the time of the collision? Could your dashcam have captured the e-scooter rider?
“We also want to hear from anyone who has seen a dark blue or black Ford Focus with damaged windows over the course of the weekend.”
Contact the Derbyshire police quoting reference 21*413458 via social media, or 101.