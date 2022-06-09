Derbyshire Police urge parents to keep their kids safe after several incidents where dogs have killed children

Derbyshire Police are trying to highlight of the importance of dog safety, after a number of recent national incidents in which children have died after being attacked by dogs.

As part of Child Safety Awareness Week, the force has shared the dog safety code – a guide to help keep both children and dogs safe when they are together.

The code says:

Dangerous dogs can be reported to Derbyshire Police.

Be alert – always supervise your dog around children, or vice versa

Be aware – understand the signals that a dog may give you to show they are uncomfortable

Be safe – remember that any dog can bite and accidents happen fast.

Chief Inspector Dave Nichols said: “As the lead for the force’s dog section, I know that these animals have the capability to be amazing and are an important part of many families.

“But whilst you may think that you know your pet, it is always worth bearing in mind that dogs can be unpredictable or have a limit as to what they are able to tolerate.

“This is especially important when mixing dogs and children, as they sadly tend to be the majority of victims. By following the dog safety code, you are making sure that both children and family pets are kept safe.”

Further details, including what signals a dog might give that show that they are uncomfortable, are available on the Canine and Feline Sector Group website.

If you wish to report a dangerous dog, please contact Derbyshire Police using any of the below methods:

Facebook – send a private message to the force’s Facebook page

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre via @DerPolContact

Website – use the online contact form

Phone – If there is an imminent risk of injury call 999, otherwise call 101