Derbyshire police trick-or-treat appeal to parents after spike in yob behaviour

Derbyshire police have issued an appeal to parents ahead of Halloween, after a spike in anti-social behaviour from young people.

Officers say elderly people should not be left frightened in their own homes, after receiving a number of calls related to anti-social behaviour in Matlock– including masked youths banging on doors and windows.

Following the incidents, a spokesperson for Matlock Safer Neighbourhood Team (SNT) said: “This behaviour is wholly unacceptable and will not be tolerated. Anti-social behaviour comes in many forms and incidents such as the above can sometimes be the most frightening for residents living within these properties. We do not know who lives inside these properties, nor do we know their needs or vulnerabilities.

“These residents could be very young, or elderly, they could have serious medical or health conditions or could suffer with their mental health. They should not be made to feel uncomfortable, unsafe or scared within their own homes.”

Officers confirmed that CCTV enquiries will also be carried out and should any individuals be identified then the relevant action will be taken.

A spokesperson for Matlock SNT added: “We would like to raise this concern to the parents of our communities to ensure that they have the conversation with their children and advise that they do not engage with this type of behaviour to prevent them coming to the attention of the Police.

“What can sometimes seem like anti-social behaviour to young people can sometimes quickly escalate, for example banging on a window a little bit too hard, can cause a window to smash and could then open residents up to criminal damage offences. This could also relate to the kicking of front doors.

“Our aim is to engage with and educate the young people within our community and ensure that they have somewhere they can enjoy and have fun, not to criminalise them, and we aim to do this by following our anti-social behaviour process.

“We would like to kindly ask for the assistance of the parents of our community to ensure this message is passed on to the young people, to prevent any further calls for service

“I would like to reassure our local residents that a number of children have been identified in one case, and we are in the process of making parents aware. Warning letters will also be issued throughout this week.”

With Halloween fast approaching, Derbyshire police issued a county-wise message to 'keep safe, think of others and have fun' this spooky season.

A spokesperson for the force said: “Have a conversation with your child about respect and enjoying Halloween safely. It’s important to remember that this time of year can be stressful for the elderly, those who live alone and the vulnerable - so we ask people to be respectful when celebrating.

Derbyshire Police received a number of calls related to anti-social behaviour in Matlock– including children and youths playing knock-a-door-run on some occasions covering their faces with masks, banging loudly on people's windows and kicking residents' doors leaving footprints and marks behind.

“Be mindful of your neighbours on Halloween night, or for any Halloween-themed parties! Be respectful. If there are no decorations/signs in the window – don’t visit, they might not want to take part in Halloween and that’s fine.

Derbyshire Police have useful resources that can be downloaded on their website – including a safety advice leaflet, 'No Trick or Treat' poster to be displayed in the window.