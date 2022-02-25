Derbyshire Police take action to tackle catalytic converter thefts in the county

Officers have visited scrapyards and handed out free marking kits to NHS staff, in a countywide drive to tackle catalytic converter thefts.

Vehicles were stopped and scrap dealers spoken to in an effort to stop the theft and trade of the valuable car part.

Catalytic converters can be stolen in minutes and are a popular target with thieves because of the precious metals they contain.

Police were on hand to help NHS staff protect their vehicles.

Last week, teams from across the county were involved in proactive action to help people protect their vehicles and to target those stealing and trading catalytic converters.

Derbyshire officer PC Chris Hamilton, who is part of the East Midlands Special Operations Unit’s Disruption Team, said: “These types of events should really send a clear message to anyone thinking of stealing or selling on a stolen catalytic converters – we are going to make your life as difficult as we possibly can. We will pursue those that are involved in any way we can for as long as it takes to reduce the risk of this type of crime.

“We know how costly and stressful it is for drivers when their catalytic converter is stolen, particularly when they are in need of their vehicle, and it shouldn’t be a way for someone just to make a quick buck.

“We are committed to continuing to disrupt thieves and to work with our partners to enforce against people trading in stolen car parts. Stopping the demand for these stolen parts is a really key part of our work.

“There are things that drivers can do to protect their vehicles, too. You can speak to your dealership about whether marking or other measures are available - many now run schemes to help drivers safeguard their catalytic converters.

“The public can also help us by being aware of the signs a crime is being committed. Catalytic converters are often stolen in broad daylight by people who might appear to be working on the car – sometimes even wearing hi-vis jackets. If you see a vehicle being raised with a jack and hear a loud cutting sound, call us on 999. If you’re not sure, call us and let us decide.”

As part of a multi-agency response, officers from the force’s Licensing Unit teamed up with the Environment Agency, Council licensing teams, East Midlands Special Operations Unit and HM Revenue and Customs to visit scrap metal yards, which play a key part in the resale of stolen catalytic converters.

Dealers were spoken to about the illegal trade of catalytic converters and three scrapyards will receive follow-up visits after evidence of waste burning and other potentially suspicious activity was found, with one improvement notice issued to a neighbouring business.