The man was stopped by police following a chase after he was clocked going twice the speed limit.

The motorist was caught at 63mph on Far Laund, in Belper, during a speed check and then failed to stop for officers from Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit.

Police pursued the vehicle and, upon bringing it to a halt, said the driver had “failed miserably” after providing a positive drugs wipe for both cannabis and cocaine.

Police stopped the vehicle following a chase

The driver was also found to be in possession of cocaine during a search.