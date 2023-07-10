Derbyshire police stop drug driver in Belper
The man was stopped by police following a chase after he was clocked going twice the speed limit.
The motorist was caught at 63mph on Far Laund, in Belper, during a speed check and then failed to stop for officers from Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit.
Police pursued the vehicle and, upon bringing it to a halt, said the driver had “failed miserably” after providing a positive drugs wipe for both cannabis and cocaine.
The driver was also found to be in possession of cocaine during a search.
A number of serious collisions have taken place across the region in recent weeks; six teens and five adults were injured following a crash in Tideswell; a motorcyclist in his 20s was killed in a collision at Breadsall; and a man has been caused with causing death by dangerous driving after, 26 year old, Jordan Sheehy died following a crash on Ridgeway.