Derbyshire police stop drug driver in Belper

Police in Derbyshire stopped a drug-driver in Belper over the weekend.
By Oliver McManus
Published 10th Jul 2023, 12:44 BST- 1 min read
Updated 10th Jul 2023, 12:44 BST

The man was stopped by police following a chase after he was clocked going twice the speed limit.

The motorist was caught at 63mph on Far Laund, in Belper, during a speed check and then failed to stop for officers from Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit.

Police pursued the vehicle and, upon bringing it to a halt, said the driver had “failed miserably” after providing a positive drugs wipe for both cannabis and cocaine.

Police stopped the vehicle following a chasePolice stopped the vehicle following a chase
The driver was also found to be in possession of cocaine during a search.

A number of serious collisions have taken place across the region in recent weeks; six teens and five adults were injured following a crash in Tideswell; a motorcyclist in his 20s was killed in a collision at Breadsall; and a man has been caused with causing death by dangerous driving after, 26 year old, Jordan Sheehy died following a crash on Ridgeway.