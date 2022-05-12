Derbyshire police step up knife crime battle with community events

The force has revealed it will be supporting Operation Sceptre, a national week of action on the issue, from Monday, May 16 to Sunday, May 22.

Police teams will be speaking to young people in schools, conducting knife sweeps in public places and holding various events and activities to highlight the dangers of knife crime.

The week will also see a series of knife amnesties across the county.

Superintendent Sarah McAughtrie said: “Derbyshire Constabulary work all year-round, to tackle the issue of knife crime as we understand the serious impact it has on all concerned.

"We want to take every opportunity to warn of the dangers of carrying knives and to take them off the streets.

"Operation Sceptre gives us an opportunity to spotlight that work."

The knife amnesties in this area will be in the following locations, dates and times:

Monday 16 May – 11am-1pm – Somercotes Village Hall;

Tuesday 17 May – 11am-1pm – Seven Square, Alfreton, 12midday-3pm – Granby Road, Bakewell, 3-6pm – King Street, Belper;

Wednesday 18 May – 11am-2pm – Hall Leys Park, Matlock, 11am-1pm – Sainsbury’s supermarket, Wreakes Lane, Dronfield;

Friday 20 May – 1-3pm – Heanor Market Place, 4-5pm – Tesco supermarket, Clay Cross, 5.30-6.30pm – Sharley park, Clay Cross, 7-8pm – Holmgate Church, Clay Cross.