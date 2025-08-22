Derbyshire police slam hoax caller after armed officers and air amulance scrambled to fake emergency

Derbyshire police have hit out after scrambling armed officers and the air ambulance to an incident that turned out to be a hoax call.

The force received a 999 call at 7.10pm last night, reporting that someone was seriously injured on Normanton Park, Warwick Avenue in Derby.

Firearms officers were deployed, along with the East Midlands Ambulance Service and the Air Ambulance Service.

However, on arrival it was established that the call was a hoax.

A spokesperson for Derbyshire Police said: “This type of call is a waste of police and other emergency services time. When resources are tied up with things like this, it is preventing us from responding to real emergencies, where people’s lives may be at risk.

“If you have any information relating to this call, please contact us using the methods below and quoting incident number 1032 of 21 August.

“Website – We have crime reporting tools on our website: https://www.derbyshire.police.uk; Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page or Phone – call us on 101.”

You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website: https://crimestoppers-uk.org/