Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Officers from Derbyshire Constabulary shared an appeal on behalf of Greater Manchester Police as efforts to identify a woman whose body was found last month continue.

Officers and emergency services were called to reports of a body in the River Mersey, close to Chorlton Water Park in Manchester around 11.10am on Thursday, March 21.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The body was subsequently recovered from the water. Her cause of death has not been confirmed and enquiries are still ongoing.

As work continues to identify the woman, officers have now released images of a lime green Primark-branded crop-top - which is believed to be the same as the one she was wearing

As work continues to identify the woman, officers have now released images of a lime green Primark-branded crop-top - which is believed to be the same as the one she was wearing – as they continue their efforts to reunite her with her next-of-kin.