Derbyshire police share appeal after body of woman found in the river

Derbyshire police has shared an appeal after the body of a woman was found.
By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 3rd Apr 2024, 10:50 BST
Officers from Derbyshire Constabulary shared an appeal on behalf of Greater Manchester Police as efforts to identify a woman whose body was found last month continue.

Officers and emergency services were called to reports of a body in the River Mersey, close to Chorlton Water Park in Manchester around 11.10am on Thursday, March 21.

The body was subsequently recovered from the water. Her cause of death has not been confirmed and enquiries are still ongoing.

As work continues to identify the woman, officers have now released images of a lime green Primark-branded crop-top - which is believed to be the same as the one she was wearing – as they continue their efforts to reunite her with her next-of-kin.

Anyone who has any information that would help the officers is asked to contact Manchester police.