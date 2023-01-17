They were discovered at the premises on Market Place, Ilkeston, on Wednesday 11 January at 3pm and, after searching the property, concerns were also raised about the state of the building. A total of 3,760 counterfeit cigarettes and more than five kilograms of tobacco were discovered at the shop, worth thousands of pounds.

While searching the shop officers discovered the building was in a very poor state including a hole in the roof and raised concerns around the electrical supply. Colleagues from Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service were called in to assess the shop and a Prohibition Notice was issued. The seized cigarettes, tobacco and cash have now been handed over to Derbyshire Trading Standards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A total of 3,760 counterfeit cigarettes and more than five kilograms of tobacco were discovered at the shop, worth thousands of pounds

Police Constable Karen Stephenson said: “This is a great result in our investigation into the illegal supply of cigarettes. These shops can often be fronts for organised crime groups whereby they open these shops selling long lasting food stuff just as a front to sell these cigarettes.

“The cigarettes known to be counterfeit can cause huge health concerns as well as the risk of fire in properties as they don’t self-extinguish unlike the UK ones.”

Advertisement Hide Ad