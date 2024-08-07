Derbyshire police seize suspected stolen jewellery in Chesterfield house raid

Phil Bramley
By Phil Bramley

Editor, Derbyshire Times

Published 7th Aug 2024, 07:51 BST
Updated 7th Aug 2024, 08:05 BST
Police have released images of items of suspected stolen jewellery that were seized by officers during a routine search of an address in Chesterfield.

The jewellery, which includes watches, rings, bracelets, and necklaces, is believed to be stolen and it is thought it may have been taken from properties that have been burgled in the Chesterfield and north east Derbyshire area.

The Brimington property was searched following the arrest of a 38-year-old woman for possession with intent to supply class A drugs on 19 July. Anyone who recognises any of the items of jewellery shown is asked to contact Derbyshire police quoting reference number 24*428430.

You can contact the force via: Website – they have crime reporting tools on their website: use their online contact form; Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page; X (Twitter) – direct message the contact centre via @DerPolContact or Phone – call on 101

The jewellery which includes watches, rings, bracelets, and necklaces is believed to be stolen

1. Seized

The jewellery which includes watches, rings, bracelets, and necklaces is believed to be stolen Photo: Derbyshire Police

Photo Sales
News you can trust since 1855
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice