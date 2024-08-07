Derbyshire police seize suspected stolen jewellery in Chesterfield house raid

The jewellery, which includes watches, rings, bracelets, and necklaces, is believed to be stolen and it is thought it may have been taken from properties that have been burgled in the Chesterfield and north east Derbyshire area.

The Brimington property was searched following the arrest of a 38-year-old woman for possession with intent to supply class A drugs on 19 July. Anyone who recognises any of the items of jewellery shown is asked to contact Derbyshire police quoting reference number 24*428430.

You can contact the force via: Website – they have crime reporting tools on their website: use their online contact form; Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page; X (Twitter) – direct message the contact centre via @DerPolContact or Phone – call on 101