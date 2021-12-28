Derbyshire police seize provisional licence holder’s car

The BMW driver was found to have no insurance and only a provisional licence (Picture: Derbyshire RPU)

Officers from Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit took to Twitter this morning (December 28) after pulling over the seemingly forgetful BMW driver on the M1.

Telling of the incident, they said: “M1. BMW shows uninsured and driver struggling to remember all the lies he's told, gives different date of birth.