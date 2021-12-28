Derbyshire police seize provisional licence holder’s car
Police in Derbyshire have seized a car after its driver was found to have no insurance and just a provisional licence.
Tuesday, 28th December 2021, 1:42 pm
Updated
Tuesday, 28th December 2021, 3:33 pm
Officers from Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit took to Twitter this morning (December 28) after pulling over the seemingly forgetful BMW driver on the M1.
Read More
Read MoreFriends of man killed in stabbing at Crystal Peaks pub issue plea to put down kn...
Telling of the incident, they said: “M1. BMW shows uninsured and driver struggling to remember all the lies he's told, gives different date of birth.
"Fingerprint reader comes out the glovebox and suddenly he remembers he is only a provisional licence holder. #Seized.”