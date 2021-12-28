Derbyshire police seize provisional licence holder’s car

Police in Derbyshire have seized a car after its driver was found to have no insurance and just a provisional licence.

By Alana Roberts
Tuesday, 28th December 2021, 1:42 pm
Updated Tuesday, 28th December 2021, 3:33 pm
The BMW driver was found to have no insurance and only a provisional licence (Picture: Derbyshire RPU)

Officers from Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit took to Twitter this morning (December 28) after pulling over the seemingly forgetful BMW driver on the M1.

Telling of the incident, they said: “M1. BMW shows uninsured and driver struggling to remember all the lies he's told, gives different date of birth.

"Fingerprint reader comes out the glovebox and suddenly he remembers he is only a provisional licence holder. #Seized.”