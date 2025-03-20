Derbyshire’s Police and Crime Commissioner has shared her delight at a “huge result” – with officers seizing more than 300 “dangerous” e-scooters from the county’s streets in less than five months.

Police and Crime Commissioner Nicolle Ndiweni-Roberts has welcomed new figures showing that 316 e-scooters have been seized on the streets of Derbyshire, as part of a tough enforcement drive.

A new ‘seize and dispose' approach was implemented by Derbyshire Constabulary on November 1 2024, which sees officers seizing e-scooters on the first interaction with police before sending them for disposal. Users can also face prosecution through the courts.

The move was fully backed by the PCC, who launched an awareness campaign to support the new approach, which followed widespread concerns by residents that the vehicles were being used illegally and dangerously across the county.

More than 300 e-scooters have been seized by officers in Derbyshire. Credit: Derbyshire PCC

Since the introduction of the new policy, 316 e-scooters have been seized – 52 of which have been taken in February.

In addition, all the force's PCSOs across the county have received full training on the new procedure and have been granted the same powers as police officers to seize and dispose. This is a significant step which will enable officers and PCSOs to respond more robustly when they are reported to be causing a nuisance in our communities.

Nicolle said: “This is a huge result and will reassure residents across the county that the force takes their concerns about illegal e-scooters extremely seriously.

“Alongside tougher enforcement, I have been determined to raise awareness of the illegality and dangers of these scooters among residents, parents and carers, teachers and young people. Both the Constabulary and my office have shared this change online through press releases, social media posts and newsletters. I wrote to schools, MPs and councillors at the earliest opportunity to communicate our plans and share new resources clearly explaining current legislation and the potential for unintentional law breaking.

“As these figures show, illegal riding is widespread – these are not isolated incidents. I am pleased officers and PCSOs are utilising their full powers in dealing with this issue. They have my full support to continue improving safety in our communities by removing these dangerous vehicles from our streets when necessary.

“I would strongly urge riders of all ages and the parents or carers of the young people using them to take heed of the warnings or else risk losing their property or being brought before the courts.”

The PCC has written to both the Home Secretary and Transport Secretary to ask the Government to review enforcement, engagement, and the overall sale of e-scooters with the aim of seeking legislative change to further protect communities.

Members of the public who witness someone riding an e-scooter illegally can support the force's efforts by reporting it directly to Derbyshire Constabulary on the non-emergency number 101 or online.