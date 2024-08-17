Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Derbyshire police have seized drugs worth more than £15,000 after officers on patrols targeting anti-social behaviour stopped a taxi.

Two men, aged 44 and 24, were arrested after they found large quantities of cocaine, heroin and cash, which were seized from the vehicle in Derby. Further drugs, phones and nitrous oxide were found in a subsequent house search, where a 25-year-old man was also arrested.

The 24-year-old has since been charged for two counts of possession with intent to sell crack and heroin and has been remanded.

The 44-year-old and 25-year-old, who were both arrested on suspicion of intent to supply class A drugs, have been released on police bail while enquiries continue.

Sergeant Jamie Millard said: “This is a huge seizure, the level of damage that could be done by this quantity of drugs is enormous.

“We estimate the street value of these drugs to be around £15,000 to £20,000. By disrupting an operation like this, we can have a real impact on those supplying drugs in the area.

“These seizures and arrests will benefit the local community, as we continue to tackle and prevent drugs related anti-social behaviour in the city.”