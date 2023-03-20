News you can trust since 1855
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
4 hours ago UK wage stagnation costing British workers £11,000 per year
1 hour ago BBC Breakfast’s Nina Warhurst announces she is pregnant
1 hour ago AI chat bot ChatGPT reported down by multiple users
2 hours ago Body of former St Helens rugby league star Bryn Hargreaves found in US
3 hours ago UK faces another cold snap with possible snowfall at end of March
4 hours ago Boris Johnson to give evidence on Partygate this week

Derbyshire police seize car in High Peak as driver has no license or insurance

A driver confessed he shouldn’t have been on the road when stopped by officers in a village in the High Peak yesterday.

By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 20th Mar 2023, 11:05 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 20th Mar 2023, 11:05 GMT

On Sunday, March 19, the Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit were patrolling Birch Vale area when officers noticed a car with a defective headlight.

After being pulled over by officers, the driver immediately confessed he shouldn't be driving as he had no insurance and only provisional driving license.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The car was seized from the driver and he was reported for driving without insurance and without a licence.

Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit were patrolling Birch Vale area when officers noticed a car with a defective headlight. It turned out the driver had no insurance and only a provisional driving license.
Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit were patrolling Birch Vale area when officers noticed a car with a defective headlight. It turned out the driver had no insurance and only a provisional driving license.
Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit were patrolling Birch Vale area when officers noticed a car with a defective headlight. It turned out the driver had no insurance and only a provisional driving license.