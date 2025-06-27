Derbyshire police seize 459 e-scooters – amid concerns over illegal and unsafe use

Police have seized hundreds of vehicles across the county as crackdown on illegal e-scooters continues.

Derbyshire Constabulary seized a further 33 e-scooters in May as part of an ongoing crackdown on illegal use across the county.

This brings the total number of e-scooters seized since the start of the year to 459, following the introduction of a new approach from November last year to tackle the growing issue.

The initiative, which focuses on educating and preventing people from buying the vehicles and seizing e-scooters being used illegally, was launched in response to increasing concerns from the public about the illegal and unsafe use of e-scooters on public roads and pavements.

Superintendent Jim Thompson said: “Officers and PCSOs are continuing to address e-scooter use daily, raising awareness of the law and taking action where necessary.

“Using e-scooters illegally is a key concern for many, putting both the rider and pedestrian at risk. The numbers seized so far show how seriously we are taking this with a proactive approach.

“We also had a case earlier this year where a parent appeared at Magistrates’ Court, was fined and received points on her driving license for allowing her eight-year-old son to ride an e-scooter repeatedly on busy roads. Where warnings are ignored, we will take action - and have already done so in many cases.”

Privately owned e-scooters can only be used on private land with the landowner’s permission.

Use on public roads, pavements, cycle lanes, or pedestrian areas remains illegal under current UK law.

Officers and PCSOs will continue to seize e-scooters throughout the summer as well as working with local communities to spread awareness.