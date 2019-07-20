Derbyshire Police seeking men linked to Chesterfield motorbike theft

Police investigating the theft of a motorbike from Chesterfield have released images of two men they would like to speak to about the incident.

The red Honda CRF motorbike was stolen from Holland Road at 7am on Friday, July 12.

Officers would like to speak to this man.

The men pictured were in the area at the time and it is believed they may be able to assist officers with their enquiries.

If you recognise the men, or have any other information related to the incident, contact Derbyshire Police quoting reference number 19*362749.

Call 101 or send a private message via Facebook, Twitter, or the force's website.