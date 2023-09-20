Derbyshire police seek witnesses to suspected arson attack and 'pig killer' graffiti threat

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Officers are in the early stages of an investigation following two incidents in the vicinity of Smuse Lane, which connects Lumsdale Road with the A615 to Tansley.

A spokesperson for the force said: “We were called just after 8.45pm on Tuesday, September 19, by Derbyshire Fire & Rescue Service as a car was on fire in a field.

“At this time, we believe the fire may have been started deliberately and enquiries are ongoing into the circumstances.”

Police are investigating this threatening message which appeared on a road in Matlock this morning.

The next morning, neighbouring residents were shocked to wake up and discover a message written on the road in yellow paint which read “Pig c*** killer you’re next!”

The police spokesperson said: “At around 7am on Wednesday, September 20, we received reports of graffiti, which appears to contain threatening and inappropriate language, on Smuse Lane.”

While police are stressing that at this stage they do not know if the two events are linked, they would like to hear from anyone who may have noticed any suspicious activity in the area either around the time of the fire or between 1am and 7am on Wednesday morning.

To assist their enquiries, call 101, use the contact form at derbyshire.police.uk or send a private message via Facebook or @DerPolContact on Twitter/X.

Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service were called out to deal with a suspected arson attack on this car nearby.

For the car fire, quote reference 1197 of September 19, and for the graffiti quote reference 23000585423.

As the authority responsible for highways, Derbyshire County Council confirmed it was aware of the graffiti and that workers would be visiting Smuse Lane imminently to remove it.