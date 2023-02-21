Derbyshire police return pet to relieved owner after thieves steal motorhome – with pet cat inside
Derbyshire police have helped return a stolen pet cat cat to its owners – after thieves made off with when they took the motorhome home it was sleeping inside.
Members of the Derbyshire Armed Response Unit said they picked up the motorhome, which was using false plates, as it came through the county.
As it entered the Sheffield area, it was stopped by colleagues from South Yorkshire Police. Officers said the motorhome - and the cat that was inside - have now been safely returned to the owner.