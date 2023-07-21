News you can trust since 1855
Do you recognise these young people? Photo: Derbyshire PoliceDo you recognise these young people? Photo: Derbyshire Police
Derbyshire police release images of young people after attempted house break in

Derbyshire police investigating an attempted burglary have released more images of a number of young people they would like to speak to.
Phil Bramley
By Phil Bramley
Published 21st Jul 2023, 08:09 BST
Updated 21st Jul 2023, 08:15 BST

Officers were called to a report of an incident at a property in Duffield Road, in Allestree, just after 8am on Thursday 29 June. A large group of youths approached the house just after 12.30am on the same morning, damaging a door and smashing car windows before running away. Police have now released these images and hope these new pictures may help their enquiries.

Do you recognise anyone in the images or do you have any information on who these people are? If so, please contact police, below quoting reference 23*399147.

You can send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page, send a direct message via twitter to @DerPolContact or call 101

