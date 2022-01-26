Derbyshire police release images of man wanted after attack on woman

The incident happened sometime between 1am and 2am on Sunday, January 16 in Langley Mill.

The woman, who is in her 30s, was approached by a man in Cromford Road who tried to engage her in conversation before assaulting her.

Police have released CCTV images of a man officers want to speak to about an allegation that a woman was assaulted in Derbyshire. Image: Derbyshire police.

A Derbyshire police spokesperson said today: “We would ask anyone who recognises the man in this picture to come forward.

"He is described as white, about 6ft tall and of medium build.

“You can contact us via the following methods quoting reference 220*31290,” the spokesperson added.

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form https://www.derbyshire.police.uk/contact/af/contact-us/