Derbyshire police release images after cheque theft distraction burglary

Police investigating a distraction burglary in Derbyshire have released images of two men they’d like to speak to about the incident.

Two men entered an address in Nethergreen Gardens, in Killamarsh, at around 1.20pm on 25 July and told the elderly woman owner that they were window cleaners.

After the men left, the victim realised that several blank cheques were missing from her cheque book. Officers are keen to speak with the two men pictured as they believe they may be able to assist with their investigation.

If you recognise the men, or have any information about the incident, you can contact officers, quoting reference 24*44135, via: Website – police have crime reporting tools on their website: use the online contact form; Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page; X (Twitter) – direct message the contact centre via @DerPolContact or Phone – call on 101

You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.