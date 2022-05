Officers from the Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit say the driver fell asleep at the wheel whilst driving home in the early hours of the morning over the weekend.

Miraculously, nobody was injured in the smash, with police saying that modern car safety technology had saved lives again

But although the driver escaped injury, they did not escape the law – and has been reported to the court

