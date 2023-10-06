Derbyshire Police release chilling footage of drink-drive car crash which killed 17-year-old girl

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Phoebe Johnson was a passenger in a Seat Leon being driven by pal Melissa Keilloh, 20, which crashed in Swadlincote, on October 23, 2021. The pair had been at a house party that evening and Keilloh can be heard in the video admitting "I'm f**ked" before getting behind the wheel.

Keilloh lost control on a bend while driving at 72mph in a 60mph zone and clipped the kerb along the A514. Phoebe - who was less than two weeks away from her 18th birthday - was thrown from the Seat Leon. Keilloh was heard to scream "I've killed Phoebe" after finding her body by a hedge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Keilloh was jailed for three years after admitting causing death by careless driving when over the prescribed limit at Derby Crown Court in January. Shocking footage of the crash was captured on Keilloh’s own dashcam, which was played in court at her sentencing.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Phoebe Johnson died in the fatal drink drive car crash.

Phoebe's parents Nicola and Paul Johnson have now bravely agreed for the video to be shared by police as a warning about the dangers of drink-driving.

In the footage, Keilloh can be heard being asked "Do you feel like you are going to put our lives in danger?" as they left the house party. Keilloh replies: "100 per cent. I'm f**ked." After they set off Keilloh can be seen dangerously overtaking cars along dark country lanes while listening to loud dance music.

The disturbing moment she lost control 15 minutes later is then shown capturing the girl's screams and the screeching of the brakes as Keilloh's crashes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mum Nicola said: "Life can be taken from you in just a heartbeat. "When I did go round [to see her hospital] I just held her hand and I didn't want to leave.

Melissa Keilloh. was jailed for three years at Derby Crown Court on Tuesday 17 January this year. Phoebe’s parents, Nicola and Paul Johnson, have spoken about the events of that night and have given permission for police to share footage from the dashcam.

"It just drains everything from you, everything is just an effort and you wonder how long I have to go through this pain for. It's had such a massive impact not just on us and our families but friends and the wider community.

"You don't realise until you're actually going through it what impact it has on everything. I'd say to parents never stopping fussing and to youngsters - please listen and please look after yourselves."

Nicola also recalled the moment police officers came to their door and rushed the couple to Nottingham's Queen's Medical Centre. She added: "It was about 1am, I heard the sirens. It was one of them where I thought, 'Did I hear that or was I dreaming?' And then I saw the blue lights coming through the curtains, followed by hammering on the door. I got out of bed and looked out the window, there were torches flashing up at us.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"They said to me 'your daughter has been in an accident and she's really poorly,' and they got us there very quickly. I knew she must've been poorly by how they had come to get us but I still didn't imagine that would be the outcome."

Nicola and Paul Johnson have shared their experience of losing their teenage daughter Phoebe

Husband Paul added: "It was like a runaway train nobody could get off. But she should have said 'I'm not getting in the car'. The driver did say she was still drunk to drive, but she did it anyway. It was stupid, knowing she had been drinking to get in the car. Just don't get in a car, if the driver has been drinking. Even if they've had one."