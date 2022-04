Members of the Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit said that a call from a concerned driver informed them of an X3 which was swerving between lanes on the Motorway.

When the driver of the vehicle was stopped at Junction 30, they were found to be nearly twice the drink-drive limit.

The driver has been arrested and charged

