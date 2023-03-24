News you can trust since 1855
Derbyshire police plea to identify men after moped hit-and-run incident

Derbyshire police are appealing for help identifying two men seen in the area of an incident where a pedestrian was hit by a moped.

Phil Bramley
By Phil Bramley
Published 24th Mar 2023, 07:55 GMT- 1 min read

Police were called to an incident in Station Road, across from the Railway Tavern Pub, in Langley Mill, just after 3.15pm, on Wednesday 22 March, following reports of a collision between a moped and a pedestrian.

A man in his 50s had been struck by the bike, which failed to stop, and suffered a minor injury.

Officers are keen to speak to the two men seen in the CCTV picture as we believe they could have important information about what happened.

Police are trying to identify these men
They are also keen to hear from anyone who saw what happened or has CCTV or dashcam footage and are asking them to get in touch, quoting reference number 23*174867, via https://www.derbyshire.police.uk/; Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page; Twitter – direct message the contact centre via @DerPolContact or Phone – call on 101