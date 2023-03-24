Police were called to an incident in Station Road, across from the Railway Tavern Pub, in Langley Mill, just after 3.15pm, on Wednesday 22 March, following reports of a collision between a moped and a pedestrian.

A man in his 50s had been struck by the bike, which failed to stop, and suffered a minor injury.

Officers are keen to speak to the two men seen in the CCTV picture as we believe they could have important information about what happened.

Police are trying to identify these men