Officers are trying to find Dale Shields, who is wanted on recall to prison. The 29-year-old was released from prison last month but is alleged to have breached the terms of his licence.

Shields has links to the Alvaston and Allenton areas of Derby and may also be in Nottingham. Anyone who knows where he is, or has information which can help officers find him, can contact police, quoting reference number 23*414818.

You can contact Derbyshie police via their website, by sending a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page, on twitter via a direct message to the contact centre on @DerPolContact, or by calling 101.

