Derbyshire police plea to find wanted man

Derbyshire police appealing for public help in finding a wanted man.
Phil Bramley
By Phil Bramley
Published 23rd Jul 2023, 08:46 BST- 1 min read

Officers are trying to find Dale Shields, who is wanted on recall to prison. The 29-year-old was released from prison last month but is alleged to have breached the terms of his licence.

Shields has links to the Alvaston and Allenton areas of Derby and may also be in Nottingham. Anyone who knows where he is, or has information which can help officers find him, can contact police, quoting reference number 23*414818.

You can contact Derbyshie police via their website, by sending a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page, on twitter via a direct message to the contact centre on @DerPolContact, or by calling 101.

The 29-year-old was released from prison last month but is alleged to have breached the terms of his licence. Photo: Derbyshire PoliceThe 29-year-old was released from prison last month but is alleged to have breached the terms of his licence. Photo: Derbyshire Police
You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.