The incident, which is believed to have involved a man and a woman, happened on Market Place, in Heanor, between around 4.50pm and 5pm on Monday 4 September.

Officers investigating the report would like to trace the man in the picture as they think he may be a witness.

If this is you in the image, or if you can help us to identify him, please contact us on the details below quoting reference 23*555002:

Website –police have crime reporting tools on their website: use the online contact form; Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page; Twitter – direct message the contact centre via @DerPolContact or Phone – call on 101