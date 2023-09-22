Derbyshire police plea after town centre attack
and live on Freeview channel 276
The incident, which is believed to have involved a man and a woman, happened on Market Place, in Heanor, between around 4.50pm and 5pm on Monday 4 September.
Officers investigating the report would like to trace the man in the picture as they think he may be a witness.
If this is you in the image, or if you can help us to identify him, please contact us on the details below quoting reference 23*555002:
Website –police have crime reporting tools on their website: use the online contact form; Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page; Twitter – direct message the contact centre via @DerPolContact or Phone – call on 101
You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website