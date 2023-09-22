News you can trust since 1855
Derbyshire police plea after town centre attack

Derbyshire police have issued an image of a man they want to trace as part of their enquiries into reports of an alleged assault
Phil Bramley
By Phil Bramley
Published 22nd Sep 2023, 07:35 BST- 1 min read
Updated 22nd Sep 2023, 07:35 BST
The incident, which is believed to have involved a man and a woman, happened on Market Place, in Heanor, between around 4.50pm and 5pm on Monday 4 September.

Officers investigating the report would like to trace the man in the picture as they think he may be a witness.

If this is you in the image, or if you can help us to identify him, please contact us on the details below quoting reference 23*555002:

Website –police have crime reporting tools on their website: use the online contact form; Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page; Twitter – direct message the contact centre via @DerPolContact or Phone – call on 101

You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website