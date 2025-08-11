Derbyshire police officer who entered deep water last December to rescue a woman, has been recognised for his actions.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Responding to a call from a distressed woman in her 70s, PC Mathew Thomas arrived at the scene with colleagues, found her vehicle and began to search the area.

When he spotted the woman’s arm in the water, he knew he needed to jump in to rescue her.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “Adrenaline took over, I knew time was critical as the water was freezing and she was looking unwell.

PC Mathew Thomas has been been put forward by the force for the Police Federation Bravery Award and invited to 10 Downing Street.

“Once I’d got her out, we all tried to keep her warm before the fire service and ambulance crew took over.”

The woman was treated and received support in hospital, making a full physical recovery.

Now, PC Thomas has visited a reception at 10 Downing Street which honoured him and other brave officers from around the country.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When asked how he felt when he found out he’d been put forward by the force for the Police Federation Bravery Award, PC Thomas said: “I was took by surprise – it was a bit of a shock! I feel very honoured and proud. Cops don’t give themselves the credit they deserve.

“Going to London, visiting Number 10 and the Foreign Office was all an amazing experience. We heard so many incredible stories, and it was very humbling to listen to what others have done. You just never know what’s going to come up on each shift.

“Thank you to Lisa Flanagan and Bec Smith from the Police Federation for their efforts in organising me going along to the events – it’s all been an experience I will never forget.”

Chief Constable Rachel Swann said: “Mathew’s actions are a shining example of the bravery and commitment shown by officers up and down the county as they keep our communities safe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Knowing that there was a serious and immediate risk to the woman’s life Mathew, without hesitation, put himself in serious danger to help a perfect stranger – and there is no doubt his actions saved her life.

“I was honoured to join Mathew at the awards evening and am proud of him for representing Derbyshire, taking his rightful place amongst brave officers from around the country.”