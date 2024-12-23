Derbyshire police officer to face private hearing over 'inappropriate’ images

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Derbyshire police officer alleged to have “sent and received inappropriate images to/from a member of the public” will face a private misconduct hearing.

Derbyshire police has released details of the hearing to be held on Friday, January 17, but the officer at the centre of the allegations has not been named.

The force says the media and the public will not be able to observe proceedings at Derbyshire police’s headquarters in Ripley. The hearing will be chaired by the force’s Chief Constable Rachel Swann.

A statement on Derbyshire police’s website states the hearing will be held in private “due to other on-going police proceedings”.

Derbyshire Police HQ in Ripley, Derbyshire

It said: “The officer will answer allegations that their conduct amounts to a breach of the Standards of Professional Behaviour for Discreditable Conduct, contrary to the Police (Conduct) Regulations 2020, in that: the officer sent and received inappropriate images to/from a member of the public on more than one occasion.

“The chair of the hearing – Chief Constable Rachel Swann, having received representations, has determined that the hearing will be held in private due to other on-going police proceedings.”

The Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) asked Derbyshire police what was meant by “other on-going police proceedings” and why the officer’s identity was anonymised.

But a spokesperson for the force said it was “unable to comment any further”.

The statement published online adds: “Please be advised that it will not be possible to observe this hearing, but a notice of the outcome may be published in due course.”

Derbyshire police misconduct hearings can be held in public. According to its website a public hearing is to show that the force’s “disciplinary system is open and transparent”. It aims to demonstrate that the force holds officers who breach the standards of professional behaviour, or those where misconduct is found proven, accountable for their actions.

However, there can be private hearings if the force decide that is the best option to take depending on circumstances. The chair takes into account issues including; national security, whether it interferes with the prevention or detection of crime or the welfare of parties involved.