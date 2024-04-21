Derbyshire police officer taken to hospital after negotiators called to incident

Derbyshire police have confirmed one of their officers was injured during an incident yesterday evening.
The force saisd that their officers attended a property in Hartington Place, Ilkeston, just after 7.40pm on Saturday 20 April to carry out a warrant under Section 135 of the Mental Health Act.

A police officer was taken to hospital for treatment for an injury and they have since been discharged.

Due to the risks posed by the man, support was received by specialist police units, force negotiators and the National Police Air Service.

The man was the only person inside the address, and no other members of the public were involved in the incident. At just before 4.15am the man was safely detained.

He has been arrested in connection with the incident and taken to police custody where he currently remains. A scene still remains at the property to allow for enquiries to take place