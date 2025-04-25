Derbyshire police officer faces misconduct allegations

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Derbyshire police officer is to face allegations he used inappropriate language which was “considered to be discriminatory and/or racially offensive”.

PC Nurkan Dogruel’s alleged actions will be the centre of a misconduct hearing next month at Derbyshire police’s HQ in Ripley.

This hearing is currently scheduled to last for three days and will be held on Wednesday, May 7. Information about it has been published on the Derbyshire police website.

The notice states: “The officer will answer allegations that his conduct breached the standards of professional behaviour in respect of ‘Discreditable Conduct’, ‘Equality and Diversity‘ and ‘Authority, Respect and Courtesy’ in that, the officer used inappropriate language when referring to a member of the public, which was considered to be discriminatory and/or racially offensive.”

The hearing will take place at Derbyshire Police HQ in Ripley

The notice adds that the allegations are contrary to the Police (Conduct) Regulations 2020 – which police officers must adhere to in their roles. No further information has been given about the specific case at this stage.

Misconduct hearings are held to present the facts of the case and allow the person to give an explanation of their conduct and the circumstances surrounding the allegation. Witnesses may also be called to give evidence.

The purpose of a public hearing is to show that the police force’s disciplinary system is “open and transparent”. It will demonstrate that the force does hold officers who breach the standards of professional behaviour, or those where misconduct is found proven, accountable for their actions.

Details of the proceedings will be published on Derbyshire police’s website after the case is concluded.