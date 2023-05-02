Derbyshire Police has responded after figures revealed a rise in sexual offences and stalking

Violence, stalking, and sexual offences have increased by over a third compared to three years ago whilst drug offences have decreased slightly.

The Office for National Statistics has published the latest crime statistics for the year ending December 2022.

35,369 offences of violence against a person were recorded – a slight decrease on the 35,418 recorded the previous year, but an increase of over 7,000 when compared to pre-pandemic levels (27,922 in the year ending December ‘19).

Sexual offences were one of a number to increase over the 12 month period with 3,492 recorded by the force – a 7% increase year on year and more than double the increase recorded nationally – whilst there was also a signficant increase in the number of stalking and harassment offences since 2019 with offences up by 71% to 12,588.

Derbyshire Police said tackling sexual offences and stalking 'remained a priority’ for the force but that they were encouraged to see more people reporting the offences.

"It is well established that sexual offences are under-reported across the UK and the increase in reporting is a positive sign which shows the greater understanding and confidence of victims to come forward”, a spokesperson said.

They added: “There has been significant work on both a local and national level to increase the public’s knowledge of how they can report crimes and confidence in the force taking those reports seriously, investigating them thoroughly and bringing those responsible to justice.

“This work has been, and remains, a priority for the force and we will continue to work with partner agencies to ensure that survivors of sexual offences are given the help and support that they require, and that the force provides them with the best opportunity to see their abuser put before the courts.

“Stalking meanwhile has seen an enormous increase in knowledge through various high-profile cases – as well as concerted efforts by police and partner agencies to understand when behaviour becomes illegal and how victims can be supported.

“As with sexual offences, stalking remains a priority for the force, and we have seen in recent months a new Stalking Coordinator post has been established to help support victims and ensuring that the risk around their case is properly assessed and safeguarding put in place.”

The figures come less than a month after it was revealed that there were record high numbers of police officers in Derbyshire with an additional 337 employed.

A spokesperson for Derbyshire Police said: “The statistics released this week show that Derbyshire records much lower levels of crime than the national average.

“The statistics for 2022 are the first year that are unaffected by COVID restrictions and while there have been increases in some crime types, in particular those that often take place outside the home such as robbery and theft from the person, the number of reports is lower than in the pre-pandemic figures from 2019.

