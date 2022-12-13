Derbyshire Police make series of arrests after 26 collisions caused by drink and drugs in two weeks

Officers have been patrolling the county as part of their Don’t Get Wrecked Christmas drink drive campaign – which was launched on Thursday, December 1.

Between Monday, November 21 and Sunday, December 4, officers found 36 drivers who tested positive for alcohol and 11 who tested positive for drugs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The highest breath test reading showed 124 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, when the legal limit is 35.

Derbyshire Police have made almost 50 arrests in just two weeks.

A total of 26 of the arrests were in relation to collisions on the county’s roads.

Chief Inspector David Nichols, who leads the Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit, said: “We’re not here to stop people from having fun, or to make journeys more difficult. This is about making sure that everyone gets home safely, and to try and avoid giving someone that devastating news that their mum, dad, or loved one will never be coming home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Most people know just how dangerous it is to drive while under the influence of drink or drugs. It’s something we regularly share the message on but sadly some still choose to take the risk. Don’t be one of those drivers.”

A 34-year-old woman from Chesterfield was charged with drink driving following a collision in Newbold on Saturday, December 3. She is due to appear at Chesterfield Justice Centre later this month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

In Shirebrook, a 45-year-old man was also charged with drink driving following a collision in Shirebrook on Sunday, December 4 – and he is set to appear at Chesterfield Justice Centre in December.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Officers in Bretby stopped a 47-year-old woman from Long Eaton following reports of erratic driving on Monday, December 5. She has been charged with drink driving and is due to appear at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates Court later this month.

Ch. Insp Nichols added: “We won’t be taking a backseat on this campaign. Officers will be continuing enforcement activity throughout the festive period.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Plan ahead and book a taxi, appoint a designated driver, or take a walk. Think of the consequences before drink or drug driving. Remember a crash or a conviction could destroy others’ lives, as well as your own.”

You can make a difference to your community by actively reporting drink or drug driving. If the crime is taking place at the time, please call us on 999.

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you have details of a driver who regularly drives unsafely or non-urgent information, contact Derbyshire Police using one of the below methods:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Advertisement Hide Ad

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Advertisement Hide Ad

Phone – call 101