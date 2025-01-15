Derbyshire police launch wanted man appeal – as public asked not approach him

By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 15th Jan 2025
Officers are appealing for help to trace a man who they want to speak to in connection with an incident.

Despite extensive enquiries officers have been unable to locate Ali Bakhtear who officers would like to speak to about a breach of licence. The 45-year-old has links to Derby city centre, Chaddesden and Normanton.

Anyone who has seen Ali Bakhtear or has any information on his whereabouts, is asked not to approach him but to contact Derbyshire police instead, using any of the below methods quoting reference 24*16952:

Website – use online contact form on the Derbyshire Constabulary website; Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page; Phone – call 101.

You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.

