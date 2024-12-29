Derbyshire police launch murder investigation as teenager dies after stabbing
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Officers were called to Heanor Road in Ilkeston at 8.20pm last night, Saturday 28 December, to reports that a man had been stabbed. On arrival a 18-year-old was found in the road with a stab wound.
East Midlands Ambulance Service attended, and the teenager was pronounced dead at the scene.
The teenager’s family have been made aware and a team of specially trained officers are supporting them at this difficult time.
A homicide investigation has been launched and is being led by the East Midlands Special Operations Unit.
Detective Chief Inspector Claudia Musson who is leading the investigation said: “The investigation is very much in its early stages, and we are urging anyone with information, that may assist with our enquiries, to contact us as a matter of urgency.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact Derbyshire Police, quoting incident number 940 of 28 December.