Derbyshire police launch murder investigation as teenager dies after stabbing

Phil Bramley
By Phil Bramley

Editor, Derbyshire Times

Published 29th Dec 2024, 11:25 GMT
Derbyshire police have issued an urgent appeal for information after an 18-year-old died after recieving a stab wound.

Officers were called to Heanor Road in Ilkeston at 8.20pm last night, Saturday 28 December, to reports that a man had been stabbed. On arrival a 18-year-old was found in the road with a stab wound.

East Midlands Ambulance Service attended, and the teenager was pronounced dead at the scene.

The teenager’s family have been made aware and a team of specially trained officers are supporting them at this difficult time.

A homicide investigation has been launched and is being led by the East Midlands Special Operations Unit.

A homicide investigation has been launched and is being led by the East Midlands Special Operations Unit.

Detective Chief Inspector Claudia Musson who is leading the investigation said: “The investigation is very much in its early stages, and we are urging anyone with information, that may assist with our enquiries, to contact us as a matter of urgency.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Derbyshire Police, quoting incident number 940 of 28 December.

