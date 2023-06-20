Derbyshire police launch murder investigation after woman found dead at a house

The woman in her 20s was found deceased by paramedics at a house in Greenbank, Hadfield, near Glossop, after the North West Ambulance Service was called just after 4pm on Sunday. The woman’s family have been informed of her death

A man in his 30s has been arrested on suspicion of murder – while a woman in her 50s has been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender. They both remain in police custody as enquiries continue.

Police said that is an isolated incident and there is no wider risk to the public, however detectives want to hear from anyone who may have any information that can assist with their enquiries.

