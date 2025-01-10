Derbyshire Police launch murder investigation after man found dead in flat

Phil Bramley
By Phil Bramley

Editor, Derbyshire Times

Published 10th Jan 2025, 07:44 GMT
Derbyshire Police have launched a murder investigation and appealed for information after a man was found dead in a flat

Police were called to reports that a man had been found with serious injuries at an address in Witney Close, Allenton, in Derby, at 1.45pm yesterday (Thursday, 9 January).

The man, who was in his 40s, was pronounced dead at the scene and his family are aware.

Two men, both in their 50s and from Derby, were arrested on suspicion of murder yesterday afternoon and remain in police custody.

Two men, both in their 50s and from Derby, were arrested on suspicion of murder yesterday afternoon and remain in police custody.

A scene remains in place in Witney Close, and officers will remain in the area in the coming days. Detectives want to hear from anyone who has any information that can assist them in their enquiries.

Of particular interest is anyone with information, especially any CCTV footage that covers Witney Close – as well as Glossop Street, Crowshaw Street, and Abingdon Street – between 1.45pm on Thursday 9 January and 11pm on Wednesday 8 January.

Anyone with information that can assist the investigation is asked to contact Derbyshire Police using any of the below methods, including reference 25*016328:

  • Website – police have crime reporting tools on their website: https://www.derbyshire.police.uk/
  • Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page
  • Phone – call on 101

You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website: https://crimestoppers-uk.org/

