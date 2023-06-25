Derbyshire Police launch murder investigation after body found by footpath

News you can trust since 1855
Police were called by a member of the public on Friday, at around 7.20pm, to a path near Risley Lane in Breaston, to reports that a body had been found.
Phil Bramley
By Phil Bramley
Published 25th Jun 2023, 10:26 BST- 1 min read

A man was found dead by a footpath and a cordon remains in place. Two men aged 21 and 24 have been arrested on suspicion of murder and are currently being questioned in police custody. Officers will remain in the area for some time and police are supporting the deceased's family.

Anyone who lives in the area and may have CCTV or dash cam footage is asked to contact police using the methods below, as well as anyone that may have information relating to the incident.

Website –visit: https://www.derbyshire.police.uk/; Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page; Twitter – direct message the contact centre via @DerPolContact or Phone – call on 101

You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website: https://crimestoppers-uk.org/

You can also submit information via a website which is dedicated to gathering information for major incidents; photos can also be uploaded via Public Portal (mipp.police.uk)