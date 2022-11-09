Derbyshire Police launch investigation after 13-year-old girl says she was harrassed by group of men

Parents in the Long Eaton area have been voicing concerns about their daughters’ safety on social media for the last few days following reports of a 13-year-old being harassed by a group of men on the way back from school.

Her mum said on one of the men was recording her daughter, and making obscene comments and another two were ‘walking in front of her rubbing his crotch’.

Derbyshire Police addessed the issue and confirmed they are investigating the report by the 13-year old.

Police launched an investigation after a Long Eaton teenager was allegedly harassed by a group of migrant men.

A spokesperson added: “In relation to this specific comment, investigations are underway to establish the full facts, anyone with further information should contact us referencing crime number 22000645542.

“We would urge anyone who has experienced such an incident to report it to us directly at the earliest opportunity. All reports will be taken seriously and investigated to establish what has occurred, and whether any offences have taken place.

“Anyone who has already reported something to us, who feels dissatisfied with the response they received or wishes to receive further clarity, is urged to contact us again with the relevant crime or incident number and to quote reference 51 of 02/11/22 or speak to local officers who are out on patrol in the community. Any such cases will be reviewed by supervisory officers to ensure they have been dealt with proportionally, impartially and fairly.

“As we have said previously, we are currently working with the community in the Long Eaton area to understand the concerns which have been raised. Part of this work includes liaising with the relevant lead government agencies for the asylum contingency accommodation programme, as well as a large range of local partners who are involved in the programme.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Up until this time we have not noted an increase crime reporting, but we are aware that posts have been made on social media. We urge anyone who experiences or witnesses’ crime or suspicious activity at all to contact us as soon as possible. Officers will continue to monitor and will respond to any reports we receive appropriately. ”

You can contact Derbyshire Police on the following details or speak to a local officer:

Facebook – send a private message to Facebook page

Twitter – direct message contact centre via @DerPolContact

Advertisement Hide Ad

Website – There are several crime reporting tools on the website and online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.