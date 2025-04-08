Derbyshire police launch CCTV appeal after woman reportedly assaulted by man

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Detectives have launched a CCTV appeal after reports of an assault in Long Eaton.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A woman reported being assaulted by a man in Humber Road in Long Eaton at around 1am on Saturday, April 5.

The man is described as white, around 5 feet 9 inches tall, with short, light brown hair and a beard. He was wearing a dark coloured jacket and a light grey tracksuit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Today (Monday, April 7) Derbyshire police have issued a CCTV image of a man who may be able to assist detectives with their enquiries.

Derbyshire police have issued a CCTV image of a man who may be able to assist detectives with their enquiries.

A spokesperson for the force said: “While the image isn’t of the best quality, it is hoped that someone may recognise the man from his profile or build.”

Anyone who can recognise the man or help the officers with their enquiries is asked contact the force with reference 25*197130 using any of the methods below.

Website – use the online contact form; Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page; or phone – call 101.

You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.