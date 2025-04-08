Derbyshire police launch CCTV appeal after woman reportedly assaulted by man
A woman reported being assaulted by a man in Humber Road in Long Eaton at around 1am on Saturday, April 5.
The man is described as white, around 5 feet 9 inches tall, with short, light brown hair and a beard. He was wearing a dark coloured jacket and a light grey tracksuit.
Today (Monday, April 7) Derbyshire police have issued a CCTV image of a man who may be able to assist detectives with their enquiries.
A spokesperson for the force said: “While the image isn’t of the best quality, it is hoped that someone may recognise the man from his profile or build.”
Anyone who can recognise the man or help the officers with their enquiries is asked contact the force with reference 25*197130 using any of the methods below.
Website – use the online contact form; Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page; or phone – call 101.
You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.